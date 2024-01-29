FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Fort Lauderdale. Police are now investigating the situation and how it unfolded.

Live video footage showed an active police scene after shots rang out at the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street, Monday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers were seen investigating a white vehicle and a Jeep nearby.

Fire rescue crews transported the two victims to a nearby hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

As a result of this incident, Cypress Creek Road is shut down just west of South Dixie Highway.

Officials will release more information as the investigation unfolds.

