2 injured after tractor-trailer crashes into retention pond near Turnpike in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews removed a tractor-trailer that crashed into a retention pond and injured two people near Florida’s Turnpike in Plantation.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along Sunrise Boulevard and the Turnpike’s off-ramp, Thursday morning.

Three tow trucks were used to pull the truck out of the pond.

7News cameras captured the tractor-trailer upright as crews made final preparations to have it towed away from the scene.

The driver and his son suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.