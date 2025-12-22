LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hurt after shots rang out in a neighborhood in Lauderhill, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene near 5638 NW 27 Court where authorities could be seen searching for clues.

Two people were treated by paramedics before being transported to Broward Health Medical Center. One is in critical condition while the second victim is in serious condition.

Police have blocked off the street as they comb the area.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

