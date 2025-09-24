WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two people were injured after falling from a roof into an empty pool at a home in Weston, fire rescue officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the incident occurred along the 4000 block of Boston Court, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

BSFR said both victims were treated as Level 1 trauma patients.

One victim was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital, while the other was transported by ground ambulance to the same facility.

BSFR remains on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

No further details about the victims’ conditions were immediately available.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

