OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two people into custody after a reported hit-and-run led to a pursuit that came to an end in Oakland Park.

7Skyforce hovered above several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Lauderdale Lakes unit standing on a sidewalk near the intersection Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 21st Avenue, just west of Interstate 95, at around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

A dark colored SUV with its driver’s side doors and trunk open was seen next to the deputies.

The deputies responded to a call of a hit-and-run and followed a vehicle for a short period of time before they took the two people into custody at the intersection.

The intersection is currently closed while deputies investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

