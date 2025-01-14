FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been taken into custody after they led Florida Highway Patrol on a chase that ended in a rollover crash.

FHP troopers responded to the area of Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 18th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night where they initially attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes SUV.

The driver did not stop and took off, prompting a chase.

During the chase, troopers attempted a PIT maneuver but the car still didn’t stop. Following the unsuccessful PIT maneuver, the driver bailed out of the car and had the passenger take over the driver seat.

Troopers continued following the SUV and conducted another PIT maneuver, this time causing the car to rollover on a grassy median.

Both the driver who bailed and the passenger remaining inside the car were swiftly arrested.

FHP said they also found three firearms in the car.

