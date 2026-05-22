WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash against a fence and a bailout.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Friday morning, they responded to an “Assist Other Agency” call from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in the area of Southwest 40th Street and 43rd Avenue in West Park.

MDSO deputies had spotted a car in the area that was reported stolen in Miami-Dade and requested BSO’s assistance.

At some point, BSO deputy located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and fled the scene, leading deputies on a pursuit.

The stolen car was later located unoccupied and crashed against a fence near the 4700 block of Southwest 31st Drive.

7News cameras captured the front lawn of the home where the crash occurred tore up and a fence mangled. The car was parked under an apparent tent with front-end damage.

BSO deputies established a perimeter in the area and quickly located two people who were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear where the car was stolen from.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Elsewhere in Sunrise, a driver barreled into an apartment unit, injuring two people.

Officials said the driver was a home health aide who had just finished her shift at a woman’s apartment on Friday morning when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, went over the parking stump and smashed right into the front door.

“I just heard this big boom, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, what is that?’ But I couldn’t imagine that it was the apartment here,” said Sonia, a neighbor.

The calls for help came in just before 9 a.m. after the car barreled into the unit at Sunrise Lakes Phase 2 off of Pine Island Road.

“I just came down and realized my car was right next to the car that ran into the apartment; I couldn’t imagine it,” said Sonia. “She must have hit the gas instead of the brakes.”

The front facade of the Sunrise apartment was damaged and has since been boarded up, while the car at the center of it all was later towed away.

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