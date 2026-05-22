WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash against a fence and a bailout.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Friday morning, they responded to an “Assist Other Agency” call from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in the area of Southwest 40th Street and 43rd Avenue in West Park.

MDSO deputies had spotted a car in the area that was reported stolen in Miami-Dade and requested BSO’s assistance.

At some point, BSO deputy located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and fled the scene, leading deputies on a pursuit.

The stolen car was later located unoccupied and crashed against a fence near the 4700 block of Southwest 31st Drive.

BSO deputies established a perimeter in the area and quickly located two people who were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear where the car was stolen from.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

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