LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two subjects were taken into custody after a brief police pursuit that ended in a residential neighborhood near Lauderhill.

The incident started Thursday morning after a Lauderhill Police officer began following a vehicle, which was heading southbound on the Florida Turnpike, passing Griffin Road.

Police helicopters also followed the vehicle, which was going at speeds as high as 90 mph.

According to Lauderhill Police, the vehicle the subjects were riding in was stolen.

After stopping the vehicle west of the Turnpike, one of the subjects fled from officers.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene off of Taft Street as officers captured the subject who fled.

The second subject stayed by the vehicle and is now in Florida Highway Patrol custody.

