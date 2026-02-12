WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities took two men into custody and are looking for a third as a U.S. Border Patrol situation unfolds off U.S. 27 in Weston.

7Skyforce hovered above Border Patrol units as they, along with multiple other agencies worked together on a service road off the highway, just south of Interstate 75, Thursday morning.

Officials were looking for three men whom they had been either following or wanted to stop and talk to.

Those men then fled into the brush and disappeared into 6-to-10-feet high brush.

Two of the men were found and brought into custody.

Officials are still searching for the third individual.

Traffic on U.S. 27 has not been affected as the investigation remains ongoing.

