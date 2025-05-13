LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two people into custody and are looking for a third after a pursuit in Broward County ended in a bailout in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing a gray BMW, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pursuit began south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and continued along Interstate 595.

The subjects’ vehicle got off at the Broward Boulevard exit and headed west.

It all came to an end on Northwest Fourth Street and 33rd Avenue in Lauderhill, just north of Broward Boulevard, where the trio pulled over and exited the BMW.

One of the subjects was apprehended after he jumped over a fence and ran toward the back a nearby Popeyes restaurant. The second subject was caught near a beauty supply business at a shopping plaza on the south side of Broward Boulevard.

As of 4:45 p.m., the third subject remains on the run. Deputies have set up a perimeter as they continue their search.

If you have any information on the third subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

