FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 50th birthday party celebration for out-of-town visitors at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale took a dangerous and unexpected turn when a portion of the deck they were standing on suddenly gave way, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the partial collapse at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery along the 3000 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue, near Oakland Park Boulevard and the Intracoastal Waterway, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

The people who went into the water were visitors from Virginia who were celebrating a 50th birthday party. The honoree was Karey Gore.

Guest Keira Anderson said they were standing on the deck, enjoying the view of the Intracoastal, when part of the deck suddenly gave way.

“We were just standing on the dock, and it broke, and three of us jumped off,” she said.

Initially, two of the guests tumbled into the water and were unable to get out.

“[A guest] slid in, and then her husband slid in after her,” said Anderson.

Guest Mike Gore said he dove in to assist the couple.

“I jumped in, got them out of the water,” he said.

Mike Gore said he helped the couple swim under the dock to a nearby boat rather than try to climb up the wooden pilings, leaving himself cut and bruised in the process.

“They swam out under the dock to get out by a boat,” said Anderson.

The section that gave way is approximately 10 feet long.

Pictures taken by FLFR firefighters show the section of the wooden deck that collapsed.

Mike Gore and the woman who went into the water first were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The woman was later transported to Holy Cross Health for treatment of a superficial cut on her back.

Flip Flops is located right next to the popular Shooters Waterfront restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.