FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2500 block of Whale Harbor Lane, at around 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smokes and flames coming from a house and a shed, as well as several propane tanks stored in the shed that were exposed.

A crew from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and began burning off the propane from the tanks.

Crews were able to knock down the flames in about 25 minutes.

Officials said two people were injured, including a man who ran in to help a woman inside the home and was overcome by the smoke.

Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. The woman’s injuries were less severe.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

