POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed their car into a smoke shop in Pompano Beach, sending one of the passengers to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the 1000 block of Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver went over the sidewalk and crashed into the front window of the smoke shop.

7News cameras captured workers picking up the debris and offloading plywood to begin the repair work.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to officials.

One person was treated at the scene while paramedics transported a second person to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The car sustained front-end damage, and nearby businesses sustained minor damage from the crash.

