2 hurt after boat catches fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people suffered injuries after a fire broke out inside a small boat in Deerfield Beach.

Cellphone video captured firefighters hosing down the burning vessel at The Yacht Club at Marina One along North Federal Highway, Saturday afternoon, as heavy black smoke billowed into the air.

Witnesses said there was an explosion on board. However, officials have not confirmed these reports.

Video also showed police officers blocking the entrance to the marina while they investigated.

It remains unclear whether the victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

