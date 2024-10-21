FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at North Federal Highway and Northeast 21st Street, Monday afternoon.

Once at the scene, crews extricated two people from the vehicle and they were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Delays are expected in the area as crews work to remove the vehicle.

