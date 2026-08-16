HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in unknown condition after a shooting on a Hollywood street caused a major police response in the area, according to Hollywood Police Department officials.

The incident happened in the 2700 Block of Arthur Street, one block north of Hollywood Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a man put in handcuffs and officers surrounding another person on the street.

Fire rescue crews then arrived and put the person on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue officials, two people were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Detectives blocked off the area, with a helicopter also seen flying overhead.

There has been no word if the shooter has been taken into custody, and the person’s condition is currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.