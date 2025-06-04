LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed two people, including a child, to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 20th Street and 43rd Street, at the Cascavita II apartments at around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment building, capturing blood in the middle of the street and several first responder vehicles in the area.

The child’s age remains unclear.

An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

