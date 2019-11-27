2 hospitalized, gunman at large after shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for the man behind a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes that, officials said, sent two men to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene along the 3000 block of North State Road 7, Wednesday night.

Officials said they received a call at around 8 p.m. about a shooting at the large retailer.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured a heavy presence from BSO deputies.

“The shooting did occur in the outside parking lot, and at this time, the subject is at large,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Pichard.

Officials said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Walmart. They said it was preceded by some kind of dispute, but did not elaborate further.

The store was put in lockdown while deputies investigated.

Valerie Leeks said her son was unable to leave the store.

“They just had them all locked in. Nobody can go in, nobody can go out,” she said. “I’m very afraid. I’m scared, I’m worried, but I thank God he’s OK.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure that the store was not in the store, deputies set up a perimeter and cleared the store inside,” said Pichard.

Cameras captured deputies surrounding a car with its doors open in the parking lot. Officials did not specify how the vehicle is connected to the incident.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the moment one of the victims arrived at the hospital.

The lockdown has been lifted, but as of 11 p.m., the store remained closed to the public.

As of 11:30 p.m., the gunman was still on the run.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

