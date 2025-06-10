DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a fire broke out at a townhome in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the area near Southwest 59th Avenue and 36th Court, Tuesday afternoon.

Several fire crews arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

A couple of dogs were also saved and taken to animal services.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.