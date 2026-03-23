FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a van sped through a marina in Fort Lauderdale and plunged into a canal, officials and witnesses said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Yacht Haven Park & Marina along the 2300 block of West State Road 84, just after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video recorded from a nearby apartment building captured what appear to be patrol cars approaching the gated marina.

Liam Lenihan told 7News he witnessed the van drove through the front gate.

“All of a sudden, boom, right through the gate, blew it to pieces,” he said. “Just crazy, like, unbelievable.”

Visitors staying at Yacht Haven said they heard the commotion in wake of the crash.

“Quiet to chaos in about 10 seconds,” said Anita Taylor.

“The minute it happened, just in a flash,” said James Bardwell.

Lenihan said he saw several police cars following the van as it barreled through the front gate and went in the water.

“They came in flying — eight, nine cars came in,” he said.

“Police chase came through the gate, between the pylons and, yeah, it was pretty hectic,” said Bardwell.

Law enforcement flooded the park, as divers with FLFR pulled a man from the sinking van.

“They drove into the back, into the water. The guy got rescued out of the car and then [paramedics] started CPR on him, came back to life,” said Lenihan.

After the man regained consciousness, he told officers there was a woman in the car.

“And then the girl, she didn’t get pulled out till 15, 20 minutes later,” said Lenihan.

Fire officials said the man nearly drowned. Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Officers remained at the marina for most of Sunday night as they carried out their investigation.

As for why the van ended up in the water, that’s still not clear.

As of Monday afternoon, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

BSO did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information, as they continue to investigate the crash.

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