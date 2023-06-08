TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing in a Tamarac neighborhood.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call around 8:40 a.m. Thursday near the 5900 block of Northwest 57th Court.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a man and woman with apparent stab wounds.

They were both transported by Tamarac Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses remained on the scene and spoke to law enforcement officers.

BSO’s Crime Scene and Special Victim’s Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this active incident.

