MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out near a supermarket in Miramar in what police described as a shooting and carjacking that sent two people to the hospital and led police to take one subject into custody.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting took place near the Aldi plaza along the 12200 block of Miramar Parkway, near Flamingo Road, at around 2:45 p.m on Saturday.

Detectives said an argument near some apartments in the area escalated into gunfire. About 20 rounds were fired as the subjects shot at each other, then ran in different directions.

Police said one of the subjects ran into the Aldi supermarket and forcibly took a woman’s vehicle.

Officers said a brief pursuit ensued. It ended when the subject bailed out of the vehicle and was apprehended.

The two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Investigators believe there is one more subject on the run, but they do not believe they pose a danger to the community.

Police said they have set up a perimeter around the Aldi and the apartments. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

