FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub in downtown Fort Lauderdale that sent two men to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place at Shato, located along the 300 block of Southwest Second Street, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported one of the victims as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center.

Dectectives said the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was also transported to Broward Health.

Both victims are expected to recover.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

