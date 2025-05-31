MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out at an apartment complex in Miramar, sending two people to the hospital and triggering a chaotic chain of events that included a carjacking at a nearby supermarket and a pursuit that ended with one subject in custody.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting took place at the Epic Residences along Southwest 122nd Avenue, near Miramar Parkway, at around 2:45 p.m on Saturday.

Detectives said an argument near some apartments in the area escalated into gunfire.

“About 20 rounds were fired, and the suspects, they were firing at each other, and they ran in different directions,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Witness Felipe Larramende said he and his 18-month-old son were outside at the time of the incident.

“[I saw] a car right there, with a guy, and there was kind of like an argument, and I heard when they said, ‘We’re going to [expletive] kill you,’ and that’s when the shooting started happening,” he said.

Larramende said he ran as fast as he could with his son.

“I picked up my son fast, started running, and I saw the bullets pass by me,” he said. “I wasn’t scared for me; I was scared for my son.”

After leaving the toddler safe with his wife, Larramende said, he ran to the Aldi along Miramar Parkway, near South Flamingo Road, to get his sister. Instead, he ran into the shooter.

“The shooter is coming this way, maybe like three or four feet away from me, and I think he followed me to the Aldi,” he said.

Police said one of the subjects ran into the supermarket and forcibly took a woman’s vehicle. Officers swarmed the area shortly after.

Investigators said a brief pursuit of the suspected carjacker ended when the subject bailed out of the vehicle.

“One of them was apprehended next to a vehicle that they tried to take from a customer at Aldi,” said McIntosh.

Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds. Miramar Fire Rescue tranported one of them to a nearby hospital, while the other drove themselves to a hospital. As of late Saturday night, their conditions are unknown.

Investigators said there are two more subjects on the run.

“We have not been able to pursue them as yet,” said McIntosh.

Police set up a perimeter around the Aldi and the apartments. Hours later, 7News cameras captured evidence markers in the paking lot of the apartment complex.

Larramende said this went down too close to home. He showed 7News a bullet that went right through his window.

“It could have killed my mom, because she was straight in the kitchen,” he said.

Like many other neighbors, Larramende said he no longer feels safe.

“Been living in an apartment, that will get you – I don’t know,” he said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting and carjacking, or the whereabouts of the subjects who remain on the loose, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

