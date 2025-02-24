PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a domestic incident.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a gated community in the area of Southwest 15 Street and 190th Avenue in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing multiple police and fire rescue vehicles in the neighborhood.

Police said a homeowner attacked a man doing repair work on his home with a machete.

A woman in the home, who tried to break up the fight, was also attacked by the homeowner.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital.

The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and arms. She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The man is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have taped off part of the neighborhood as they investigate the incident.

A subject is in custody.

A motive remains unclear.

