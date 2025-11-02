POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were busy Sunday morning as they worked to put out a kitchen fire at a Pompano Beach townhouse.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the area near the 3900 block of Palm Aire Drive.

7News cameras captured fire crews on scene and the front door partly burned.

Fire crews say the blaze started in the kitchen before spreading.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Nearby residences also suffered smoke damage, officials said. Two adjacent townhomes are uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is assisting all those affected.

The cause is under investigation.

