WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to single-family home located in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

According to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce, firefighters removed multiple victims from the residence. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The two victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, but at least one of them will be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center.

It is unclear how the fire started.

