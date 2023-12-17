PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver accidentally slammed into the front of a restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Hong Kong Tokyo Chinese Restaurant on Sheridan Street, at around 2:15 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the motorist accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the wine-colored SUV to strike the business.

The crash scattered glass and debris all over the floor of the premises, causing minor damage to the building.

Paramedics transported the victims to Memorial Hospital Miramar with injuries that were not life-threatening.

