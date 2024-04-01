MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men to the hospital after, police said, their scooter was struck by in Miramar, causing it to burst into flames and the driver responsible took off.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Red Road, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victims were heading west on Miramar Parkway when someone slammed into them from behind, launching them into the air.

The scooter caught fire and was left in pieces on the road.

Detectives said the driver of the car involved fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the two injured men to Memorial Regional Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

