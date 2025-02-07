OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were injured after a double stabbing occurred in Oakland Park.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. Friday in the area near Northeast 38th Street and Third Avenue.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both men were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the attack and if the two men knew each other.

First responders did not provide any details on a subject.

The victims are expected to be OK.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.