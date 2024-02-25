DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Davie landed a pickup truck upside down in a roadside canal and sent two people to the hospital.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash off of Southwest 37th Court and 142nd Avenue, Sunday.

7News cameras captured the truck partially submerged in the water.

Investigators said the truck ran off the road before it ended up in the canal. No other vehicles were involved.

Officials said bystanders removed the two occupants who were in the truck before first responders arrived.

Paramedics transported both patients to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

