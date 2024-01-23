NORTHWEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) – Two men were sent to the hospital after a crane collapsed in Northwest Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene in the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area, west of US-27 along the Broward/Palm Beach county line, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several rescue vehicles surrounded the area. The crane was also seen on the ground on its side.

According to officials, the two men suffered serious injuries and were airlifted by Palm Beach Trauma Hawk choppers to Broward Health North for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

