DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car outside a home in Davie went up in flames, sending two people to the hospital.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the driveway of a single-family house along the 2200 block of Nova Village Drive, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the flames spread to the garage, scorching the door. There was also some fire and smoke extension to the interior of the garage and residence.

Crews were able to put out the flames

Rescue crews transported the victims who were inside the home to Westside Regional Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

