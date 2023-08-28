POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene, a few blocks away from a school in Pompano Beach, after a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter went down and hospitalized at least two people onboard.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. in the area of 1201 NW 6th Ave. where video footage showed a trail of smoke coming off the chopper that went down fast.

Live video footage from 7SkyForce showed several fire rescue trucks on the scene as they worked to manage the blaze as it is believed the helicopter did go up in flames when it crashed into a residential building.

According to BSO officials, three people were onboard and two people have been transported to Broward Health; their condition is unknown.

Broward County School officials said the helicopter did not hit any school buildings and it landed a few blocks away from a school.

As a result of the incident, North Dixie Highway is shut down between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street as deputies and fire rescue crews work to clear the scene.

