PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after, police said, they came under fire outside of a Walgreens in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene at 3895 W. Broward Blvd., Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, two groups got into an argument outside the store. At one point, someone pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the victims.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the victims were seen on gurneys as they were placed inside a fire rescue truck.

One of the victims was seen sitting up on the gurney while the other was not.

No arrests have been reported.

