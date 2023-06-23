PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after being shot at a Walgreens in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 3895 W. Broward Blvd., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the victims were seen on gurneys as they were placed inside a fire rescue truck.

One of the victims was seen sitting up on the gurney while the other was not.

No other injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.