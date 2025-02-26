NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck sent two people to the hospital and the person behind the crash fled the scene on foot.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the crash on State Road 7 and the Boulevard of Champions on Tuesday evening in North Lauderdale.

According to witnesses and deputies, a car was headed southbound on 441 when it crashed into a silver car. The silver car rolled over as the driver who crashed took off running.

Cellphone video, obtained by 7News, shows the aftermath of the crash. A car is rolled over as a group of people try to get the people trapped out. A bloodied man gets pulled out of the car as a child is heard crying.

One witness told 7News the crash led to a group of good Samaritans coming from the area to help out the people trapped inside the silver car before deputies arrived.

“My son, I’m looking at him right now, it could’ve been a whole different story but thank God,” said one male witness.

“God’s angels, heavenly angels, and we were all surrounding everybody in prayer,” said a female witness.

Joshua Joseph said he was in a third car that was hit by the debris of the crash. He saw the impact and, despite being stunned, he jumped out of his car and began to help.

“I actually saw the baby hanging out of the car on the ground and I was just hoping the baby was alive. I ran up and I saw the baby crying. He was still alive. A bunch of people came around and lifted up the car and got the baby free,” he said.

BSO said the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

It’s unclear if deputies have found the driver who fled on foot.

