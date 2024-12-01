HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Hollywood Sunday morning has left two people dead, and two hospitalized.

Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at 2930 Hollywood Boulevard.

Video showed CSI crews working on the scene with flashlights and placing evidence markers.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. at Jaycee Hall. Four people were shot following an altercation at an anniversary party.

One person succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

The others were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where another would pass away.

Although several persons of interest have been identified, no arrests have yet been made.

The incident is still under investigation.

