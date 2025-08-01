FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured, with two being hospitalized, after a shooting took place at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the Wawa station located on the 6100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, officers located three people who were injured outside the gas station by the gas pumps. Two of them were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, while the third person refused to be transported.

7News cameras captured detectives at the scene cordoning off the scene with police tape. Cameras also captured a car riddled with bullet holes and shattered glass on the ground.

Officials said one of the hospitalized victims was transported as a trauma alert while the second victim had serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told 7News they heard an argument by the pumps before shots rang out.

Another witness said she was sitting inside a nearby Arby’s restaurant when one of the victims ran inside injured and alerted customers and staff that there had been a shooting.

“And they locked the door and, basically, I guess they got into an argument and started shooting at each other. He had blood on his hands, so he thought he had been grazed by a bullet,” said witness Theresa Petersen. “He said they started shooting, and he ran. I did see the ambulance leave with the victims.”

A third witness, a man who did not want to be identified, said he was sitting in his car after ordering from Wawa when he heard the gunfire.

“I heard six shots but it sounded like more shots. So then, when I saw everyone running out, I saw one guy running over to the garbage, so I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on,'” he said.

The gas station remains closed as of late Thursday night.

Detectives said there is no threat to the public as everyone has been accounted for.

An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.