2 hospitalized, 1 detained after reported shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after a reported shooting at the Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene along the 3000 block of North State Road 7, Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy presence from BSO deputies, as well as a chopper overhead.

Officials have not specified whether the incident took place inside or outside the retailer.

Paramedics have transported the victims with gunshot wounds to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the moment one of the victims arrived at the hospital.

Deputies have closed off the area surrounding the store. They have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

