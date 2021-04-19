2 homicide suspects arrested for slaying of 23-year-old man at Fort Lauderdale Walgreens

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two suspects believed responsible for the murder of a young man have been caught and cuffed.

Uriah Ottey and Cortez Turner are both now sitting in jail, charged in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video from last October shows the moments before the victim, Roderick Gallon, was robbed and gunned down.

He had parked at the Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale located on North Andrews Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

He passed away from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, doctors said.

His family, who had been demanding justice since Roderick’s death, is grateful for this news.

“I wanna give Fort Lauderdale Police recognition. I wanna thank them because they did catch the people responsible for my son’s murder,” said mother Leticia Lewis.

Both suspects are now facing charges of first-degree murder.

