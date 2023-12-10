DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Deerfield Beach neighborhood were shaken up after a pickup truck came to a smashing stop inside the driver’s own home — after he backed into the house across the street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and, not one, but two homes, along the 4300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, just after 10:45 a.m., Saturday.

Neighbor Maikol Martinez said he heard the whole commotion.

“I was in my room and, like, I heard a loud boom,” he said, “and I came outside, and I saw, like, the crash, like the car inside the house.”

The owner of the house in question did not want to go on camera, but he said this accident was just that: an unfortunate accident.

The homeowner said the Dodge Dakota first went through his home, then the driver tried to get the car out and drove straight into the house in front.

The latter house, the homeowner said, is where the driver lives.

The homeowner said he’s just glad no one was hurt, though he was shaken up, emotionally and physically, since the car literally shook up his house when it came crashing through.

“I don’t know how that happened, I don’t know how it got there. It’s just crazy how it got there,” said Martinez.

A tow truck pulled the Dodge out of the home, leaving a gaping hole that allowed people to see straight into the living room, where pieces of the building were mixed in with furniture.

The cleanup will be a headache, but at least there were no injuries.

“It was like kind of nerve-racking or something, ’cause my little brother was right there, and I was, like, a little scared, like, what would have happened if [it was] my house and it hurt my little brother or something,” said Martinez. “It’s kind of scary, I guess, ’cause, like, it could happen to anybody, you know?”

Authorities said they do not believe anything criminal happened, so they did not make any arrests.

Both homes have since been boarded up, as cleanup efforts continue.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.