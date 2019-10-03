2 girls missing from Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police need help locating two missing girls.

Twelve-year-old Alaya Hurd and 13-year-old Aaliyah Minchew were last seen on a Davie bus at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

Hurd was last seen wearing an Indian Range hoodie, green tank top and blue jeans, and Minchew was last seen wearing a black top, black pants and carrying a pink duffle bag.

They took extra clothes, food and water when they left home.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these juveniles, call the Davie Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

