DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found two missing girls from Davie in good health.

Twelve-year-old Alaya Hurd and 13-year-old Aaliyah Minchew were last seen on a Davie blue bus at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

The two girls were found just after 6:30 p.m.

