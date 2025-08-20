FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Fort Lauderdale Police officers were transported to the hospital after crashing into each other, officials say.

According to the police department, the two officers struck each other in the 1100 block of West Las Olas Boulevard near the Westside Market just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

As a result of the collision, one of the vehicles caught fire while the other slammed into a concrete pole. The support beam which holds up part of an awning was dented.

Several trees were downed and uprooted as a result of the crash.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Westside Market is closed as a clean up operation is underway.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash remains under investigation. It’s unknown if the officers were reporting to a call at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.