2 Fort Lauderdale Police officers awarded Medal of Valor for efforts to save elderly man from house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of Fort Lauderdale police officers have been given a special salute by Broward County after both of them risked their lives to try to save a man trapped inside a burning home.

The officers were honored for their bravery at the Broward County Commission meeting, Tuesday morning.

“That’s what you call courage. That’s what you call heroic,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr.

In January, the two officers, who were on separate patrols, both responded to a house fire on Southwest Third Street.

“When we encounter that type of environment, firefighters don their PPE. These officers behind me, they didn’t have that advantage,” Kerr said.

After being told an 80-year-old man was trapped inside, the officers did not hesitate and busted into the home.

“They put their own lives in charge of somebody else and went inside to rescue another human being,” Kerr said.

They did their best to get the elderly man out but were overcome by smoke.

“John McCutchen did not survive the fire, but it was not for lack of effort,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

Both officers were presented with the county’s Medal of Valor. They said they are grateful for the recognition.

“I feel very grateful for the city to give us an opportunity to come and recognize what we do on a day-to-day basis,” said Fort Lauderdale Police officer Bryan David.

“You know we sign up and do this, and you just have that rush of, ‘I just wanna be here, and I just wanna make a difference,’ so the thought of ourselves in danger kinda takes a back seat to that,” said Fort Lauderdale Police officer Taylor Hall.

The board also designated Tuesday as Officer Taylor Hall and Officer Bryan David Appreciation Day in Broward County.

