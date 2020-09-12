2 Fort Lauderdale COVID-19 testing sites closed Saturday due to Tropical Depression 19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two COVID-19 testing sites in Fort Lauderdale are closed Saturday due to inclement weather resulting from Tropical Depression 19.

The City of Fort Lauderdale announced the closure of Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Avenue, and Holiday Park, located at US 1 and Northwest Eighth Street, due to forecasts for continued heavy rain, high winds and lightning from the storm system.

The Mill Ponds Park testing site is expected to reopen on Monday, while the Holiday Park site will be expected to reopen Tuesday, as that park is normally closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.