LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two former Lauderhill Police Department employees have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Demesha Moore and Eunique Gibbons are accused of falsifying time records.

According to authorities, an internal investigation revealed they were each paid thousands of dollars for hours they didn’t work.

Investigators said the misconduct spanned from January 2024 to August 2024 and resulted in compensation of $31,190.97 by Moore and $5,978.35 by Gibbons for hours not worked.

Moore and Gibbons worked for the department’s evidence and property division.

