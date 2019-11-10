2 floors of Dania Beach apartment building evacuated after rooftop pool leaks for 2nd time

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment building in Dania Beach were forced to leave their homes for the second time in less than two months after a rooftop pool believed to have been repaired began to leak into their units, causing heavy flooding.

7News cameras captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews outside The Place at Dania Beach, located along East Dania Beach Boulevard, just east of U.S. 1, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said this evacuation was limited to tenants on the sixth and seventh floors, but city officials said it establishes a problematic pattern that needs to be resolved.

Residents described the water woes they faced this weekend.

“There’s water coming from the ceiling of the bathroom and coming from the ceiling of my bedroom,” said resident Maurice Andrews.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed a steady stream of water flowing into a hallway and making its way inside apartments.

The leak comes roughly six weeks after the same problems led to the evacuation of about 250 residents.

“It is unacceptable to us that something that occurred a month ago is happening again,” said Dania Beach City Manager Ana Garcia.

“I was house hunting because of the nightmare from last time,” said Andrews.

Officials said this second leak is not nearly as extensive as the first, but it still forced out about 30 people.

Dania Beach officials and the apartment building’s management company said they are working to put up displaced residents in local hotels.

However, it remains unclear when they will be able to return to their homes.

“I don’t know how long. I don’t know what the process is,” said resident Morris Goldwire.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to pinpoint the cause pool to leak and to ensure it is repaired.

“It could be anything. It could be human error. It could be that something was left open,” said Garcia. “It could be something that is defective, so we don’t know at this time, but our investigation will lead to those answers we all so desperately want.”

The Place at Dania Beach is only about three years old. Officials said they also want to get to bottom of this leak to ensure that this does not happen at other buildings.

